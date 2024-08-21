Violent road-raging Tesla driver up for parole after serving less than one-year of a five-year sentence

Good news for people who like to go around smashing things with a steel pipe and stalking and threatening seniors: you could get out of prison sooner than you think. Look at Nathaniel Walter Radimak (37), a proud Tesla driver who terrorized folks in Southern California during a six-month "reign of terror" that resulted in a five-year prison sentence. (See video.)

From a 2023 LA District Attorney's Office press release:

On January 11, the defendant is accused of using a pipe and striking someone's car on the 2 Freeway. Later that day, Radimak allegedly followed a couple from a shopping mall in Pasadena and nearly struck their car with his vehicle. He also allegedly struck their vehicle with a metal pole. On November 9, 2022, Radimak is accused of threatening to attack a woman at a storage facility in Atwater Village. Later that day, he allegedly got out of his vehicle and threatened another woman on a freeway and broke one of her headlights. Last June, the defendant also is accused of threatening to assault a 74-year-old woman outside a doctor's office in Glendale. Radimak has a pending case where he is accused of allegedly attacking another driver in a road rage incident that occurred in Hollywood in January 2020. When his car was searched, he allegedly had steroids and more than $30,000. He is charged in case BA494303 with one felony

The LA Times reports that the roid-and-road-rager "could be freed after serving less than a year of his five-year sentence, according to files from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. His earliest eligible parole date is listed as August 2024, though the department noted the date was "subject to change."

From the Times:

Radimak was initially charged with four counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, four counts of criminal threats and one felony count of vandalism, along with two misdemeanor counts of vandalism and one misdemeanor count of elder abuse. He pleaded no contest and was eventually sentenced to five years for stalking and two years for criminal threats (served concurrently) in state prison in August 2023. He's credited with 424 days served awaiting sentencing — 212 days for time served and 212 days for good behavior, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court records.

Looks like Radimak didn't learn much from his first scrape with the law. A 2011 newspaper article reported that Radmik was wanted on several charges in Cicero, NY: "Nate Radimak, who has a lengthy criminal record, is wanted on charges of felony third-degree robbery, sixth-degree conspiracy and second-degree harassment, police said."

I'm sure he's learned his lesson.

