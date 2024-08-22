Burglar busted after getting distracted by bedside book

On Tuesday night, an unidentified man scaled an apartment building in Rome's Della Vittoria neighborhood and climbed into a private residence via a balcony door. The 38-year-old was in the process of burglarizing the apartment when a book on a bedroom nightstand caught his eye.

The book, titled Gli dèi alle sei: L'Iliade all'ora dell'aperitivo by Giovanni Nucci, an analysis of The Illiad from the point of view of the gods. According to a translation of the publisher's description, the text also "highlights the interpretative power of the myth to understand our current situation: the pandemic, the war, the climate crisis, the arrogance of the political classes, the exploitation of resources, the dissipation of childhood, the crisis of patriarchy and the female condition, sexual identity, the incompatibility between the old power and the new generations."

Sounds fascinating right? The burglar agreed as he apparently sat down on the bed and began to read it. Shortly after, the apartment's owner, a a 71-year-old man, awoke and saw the intruder.

"The burglar then tried to escape from the same balcony but was arrested by police who arrived after being called by the owner," reports Wanted In Rome. :Police found the man in possession of a bag of designer clothes, likely stolen earlier that night from another house."

Gli dèi alle sei: L'Iliade all'ora dell'aperitivo was just published last year—I hope they have a copy in the jail library.

