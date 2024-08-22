Don Jr and JD Vance hate first-time homebuyers

Two wild and crazy weirdos, JD Vance and Don Jr., have strongly opposed Kamala Harris' proposed first-time homebuyer credit.

This is a clear sign the Trump team hates non-wealthy people. While the statements are bald and blatant lies, the Harris economic tent pole of a $25,000 first-time home buyers credit is to help Americans own their own homes. At a time when housing, where we get to put our stuff and feel safe in our own spaces, has become a significant issue for considerable people in the United States. When rents are soaring, homelessness abounds, and the dream of owning one's own home seems so far out of reach for so many, you'd think the Trump team would try to one-up them with more money. Instead, they are casting it as some bizarre free lunch of $25k to undocumented migrants who've come here seeking a better life.

DON JR: You guessed it, folks, illegals that they're letting into the country would be able to get $25,000 boost to help buy their first home, and you, the great citizens and taxpayers of America, have the privilege of paying for that. (Lie)

Your children will get to pay back that debt for probably centuries to come. You can get the money without citizenship.

That's according to her campaign. (Lie)

That's why they are, frankly, registering them to vote and giving driver's license.

I spoke to Ken Paxton this weekend, he's talking about they're setting up registries for all the illegals that are coming out.

When they get their DMV license, they can do it.

They can't legally do it, but they check a box and they say they think they're fine to vote as long as they think they're okay.

It's not really illegal.

No one's gonna enforce it.

They wanna make sure they neuter anyone who would actually check those voter rolls or confirm those citizenships, so they're not allowed to do it, but they will.

I wouldn't expect Kamala Harris to release more ideas.