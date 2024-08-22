Ex-crack addict turned Trump loyalist harasses boy at DNC event

Mike Lindell, the My Pillow founder who traded his addiction to crack for an addiction to MAGA hogwash, shaved his mustache to go incognito to this year's Democratic National Convention. He shouldn't have bothered shaving his mustache because no one cares about Mike Lindell other than Mike Lindell.

What did he do at the DNC? From the looks of this video, he went around hollering that the 2020 election was stolen. Look at how worked up he is as he spits out a fact-free rant in the face of a 12-year-old named Knowa, who is covering the convention.

Lindell is trying to convince Knowa that the ballots in Georgia were tampered with. It doesn't matter to Lindell that Georgia conducted three full counts of nearly 5 million votes cast, including a hand recount, and that all three counts confirmed Biden's victory. It doesn't matter that Trump and his allies filed at least six legal challenges to the Georgia results, all of which either failed or were withdrawn. It doesn't matter that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, emphasized: "The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen." It doesn't matter that Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger stated: "We conducted a statewide hand recount that reaffirmed the initial tally, and a machine recount at the request of the Trump campaign that also reaffirmed the original tally." All that matters is that the My Pillow guy doesn't like reality, and now that he is off crack, the mind-altering effect of being a MAGA dupe has him convinced that a deep state conspiracy prevented his criminal friend from being reelected.

CEO of My Pillow… 'Mike Lindell' Fact Checked by 12 year old Reporter Knowa at the @DNC Convention In Chicago.pic.twitter.com/UoFX02o4WN — Jace McHard (@JaceMcHard) August 21, 2024

