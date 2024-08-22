Gourdlets is an adorable, cozy town builder

Gourdlets is the least stressful town builder I have ever played. You don't have to water or feed anything. You have unlimited resources. There are no quests or any particular thing you need to do. You can build a farm, a town, or big campground. The gourdlets, your town's little blob-shaped veggie inhabitants, will be happy with absolutely anything you give them.

I am tempted to call this an experience rather than a game because it barely meets any of the requirements for a game other than some basic rules about placement. You can just build to your heart's content, and the more happy gourdlets you have, the more quickly a train will come and deliver you a new item. You will also get some bonus stuff whenever you build a new building. The gourdlets are super cute, and of course, you can accessorize them them with little hats or glasses.

There is also no money in the game, as described in the tutorial:

One fun option the game has is that it can live on the bottom of your screen, like Rusty's Retirement, so you can enjoy your little blobs while you work. If you are looking for a sophisticated town builder, Gourdlets isn't for you. It's a cozy little sandbox with an appropriately chill soundtrack, especially if you are playing while working. Also, as of this writing, it is on sale for $3.99, and the regular price is $4.99. I certainly got more than five bucks worth of entertainment out of it.

Previously in cozy games: Chill out with Capybara Spa, the coziest of cozy games