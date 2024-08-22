JD Vance fumbles through painful small talk with donut shop employees in viral campaign stop fail

If I didn't know better, I'd think this video clip of JD Vance having an awkward conversation with bored employees at a donut shop was a scene from a Christopher Guest mockumentary. But because it aired on C-SPAN, I guess it really happened.

The clip shows Vance inside a donut shop pretending to order donuts (because he read somewhere that's what everyday folks like to do) from workers who don't want to be part of his campaign propaganda.

Here's the cringeworthy transcript:

JD Vance

Uh, the zoo has come to town. Thank you for letting us come in here. Worker 1

Yes, sir. I don't want to be on film. JD Vance

I'm sorry, ma'am? Worker 1

I don't want to be on film. JD Vance

Okay. Yeah. [Turning to his camera crew] She, she doesn't want to be on film, guys, so just cut her out of anything. Appreciate that, ma'am. JD Vance

I'm JD Vance, I'm running for Vice President. Good to see you. Worker 1

OK. JD Vance

How long have you worked here? Worker 1

I've been here since the beginning of July of this year. JD Vance

OK. [Turns to another worker who has been doing his best to avoid him] How about you, sir? Worker 2

Almost two years. JD Vance

Okay. Good. [Gestures at donuts in display case] Just everything. I mean a lot of glazed here. Some sprinkles stuff. Some of these cinnamon rolls. Just whatever makes sense. JD Vance

How long has this place been around? Worker 3

About four years. JD Vance

About four years? OK. [Points to another worker off camera] How long have you been here? Speaker 1

Uh, a little over six months. JD Vance

OK, good.

I've had a lot of jobs in the service industry, and I never liked it when people placed orders like JD Vance did here: "Just whatever makes sense." Customers like that would usually complain about what I decided made sense for them. For this reason alone, Vance is not qualified to be Vice President.

JD Vance had a very awkward visit to a donut shop in Georgia earlier.

