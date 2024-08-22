MAGA experts: Polls showing Harris lead are "almost like election meddling"

In MAGA land, any poll that doesn't give Trump a huge lead is faulty. All true Americans favor Trump. But the small minority of Americans who are communists run the polls, and they are manipulating the data to make it look as though Harris is the front-runner.

This truth is laid bare by a panel of highly intelligent and unbiased experts on America's most highly respected news source, Newsmax. Genius #1 is Jim McLaughlin, president of McLaughlin & Associates Polls, who tells his fellow panelists that pollsters "under-sampled Trump voters from anywhere from six to nine points. And that's what they continuously do."

Genius #2, host Rob Schmidt, said that any poll that doesn't show Trump as the champion tricks dumb people, who would normally support Trump, into throwing their hat in the ring for Harris:

I mean, they sometimes — I've heard them say suppression polls, but I mean, I think that when you put a poll out there that makes it look like Kamala is doing well, it creates the idea in a lot of people's minds that aren't intelligent enough to think for themselves that, oh, she must be better than I think she is. Or is she — obviously, people obviously like her, so I should like her too. I mean, this kind of polling, in my opinion, is dangerous and it's almost like election meddling in a way to put a poll out there like that and have it this skewed.

Genius #3 weighed in with a cute little saying about how polls can either "reflect" or "effect" public sentiment, but I was too busy admiring his sartorial brilliance to pay much attention to what he was saying, but since he was on the world's most reputable news channel, I'm certain it was 100% true.

