Pink parenting revolution: Male flamingos raise chick at UK zoo

Chilean Flamingo chicks are being welcomed to the Paignton Zoo in the UK for the first time since 2018. Among the happy couples hatching chicks are Curtis and Arthur. The two dads are one of several couples named by fans on Instagram. (How were neither of them named Birdy McBirdface?) The proud pops watched over the egg until it hatched and have been dutifully rearing the adorable little ball of fluff.

Curtis and Arthur, a pair of male flamingos, are now proud parents after successfully hatching an egg at a Paignton Zoo in the UK.

As to how the two male birds ended up caring for an egg and hatching a chick:

"Regarding the same-sex parenting, we aren't entirely sure how this has come about, although it is a known phenomenon in Chilean flamingos as well as other bird flocks. The most likely scenario is that the egg was abandoned by another couple, so this pair have 'adopted' it." Pete Smallbones, Curator of Birds at Paignton Zoo

Chilean Flamingos are listed as "near threatened," so every chick is important. If the egg was abandoned, it would make Curtis and Arthur's adoption all the more special.

