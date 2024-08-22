School superintendent fired after desk-on-roof prank

Stephanie Anello, superintendent of Antioch Unified School District in California, was fired this week after another employee, Kenneth Turnage II, moved a subordinate's desk to the roof. The Halpertesque prank backfired, despite the convenient inclusion of a polyester canopy—perhaps a final straw given that broader accusations of bullying were also raised at recent meetings.

"The board took action in closed session to terminate the superintendent's employment agreement effectively immediately," Hernandez announced (at the 1:12:50 mark of this footage). "The vote was as follows, 5-0." Four of the board members voted in person while one participated remotely, having tested positive for Covid.

Turnage, himself on administrative leave, achieved some notoriety during the Covid pandemic for claiming that the disease "allows the sick, the old, the injured to meet its natural course in nature" and for saying the deaths of homeless people removed "a significant burden on our society."

These imbeciles are (or were, in her case) on six-figure salaries.