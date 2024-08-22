Most people have wondered what would happen if Donald Trump flew to South America's Orinoco basin and drank a bowl of ayahuasca. But until now, their answers were limited by their imaginations.

This AI-generated documentary explores an alternate reality where Trump, perhaps seeking answers after losing the 2024 presidential election, takes the powerful psychedelic.

During the trip, Trump confronts his inner demons, exorcises them, and comes out the other side as a benevolent spiritual leader, free of the fear-based traps of greed, envy, and lust.

The Transmutation of Donald Trump. Thanks to the freebasing AI insanity of #Grok, we can now answer the eternal question: what would happen if @realDonaldTrump took ayahuasca? Watch and find out. Ai is truly out of control #aiart #aivideo #Healing #Ayahuasca #Election2024 #Trump… pic.twitter.com/as0ofJlVI8 — Ari K (@arikuschnir) August 22, 2024

