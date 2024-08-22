Short AI movie: What if Trump took psychedelics and dropped out of politics?

The Transmutation of Donald Trump/Twitter The Transmutation of Donald Trump/Twitter

Most people have wondered what would happen if Donald Trump flew to South America's Orinoco basin and drank a bowl of ayahuasca. But until now, their answers were limited by their imaginations.

This AI-generated documentary explores an alternate reality where Trump, perhaps seeking answers after losing the 2024 presidential election, takes the powerful psychedelic.

During the trip, Trump confronts his inner demons, exorcises them, and comes out the other side as a benevolent spiritual leader, free of the fear-based traps of greed, envy, and lust.

Previously:
Vsauce went to Peru to experience ayahuasca
Ayahuasca retreat seems unsafe
Ayahuasca as a remedy for the wider ills of the West
Ancient psychedelic Ayahuasca's Brooklyn and Silicon Valley devotees
Ayahuasca church spreads into UK
The healing power of ayahuasca
Psychedelic music depicted on ancient Peruvian rock art