Some of the witless things JD Vance said yesterday

The Republican candidate for vice president seems unable to say anything that would encourage voters to consider his ticket.

Yesterday, JD Vance reminded us that his boss, Donald Trump, caused the massive inflation that the Biden administration has been successfully battling. Trump's inept management of the COVID pandemic, where hundreds of thousands of US citizens died due to his slow and sometimes non-existent response, and his crackpot, unqualified medical recommendations. Vance also reminded us that while Kamala Harris' choice of Tim Walz as his running mate has been repeatedly used to demonstrate her excellent decision-making skills, Trump picked Vance. Rounding it out, Vance also seemingly implied Trump is a whiner who does nothing to help Americans.

As Democrats rally with enthusiasm at their convention in Chicago, Vance has continued such a long streak of self-inflicted blunders that it's hard to decide if they stem from incompetence or if he's deliberately engaging in some form of performance art. During a softball interview on Fox News following the third night of the Democratic National Convention, Vance not only appeared to blame Trump for inflation but also suggested that rising prices were an accomplishment Trump could point to as a result of 'successful leadership.' Realizing what he had just said, Vance paused his comments, utilizing a strategically placed 'umm' before correcting himself. Vance: 'Donald Trump can point to four years of successful leadership and say I delivered rising prices… umm, rising wages for American workers.' Vance's issues continued to follow him into his next interview on CNN, where he appeared to unintentionally describe Trump while attempting to criticize Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD) as a politician who was 'whining about what happened to them instead of using their leadership and influence to make the lives of American citizens better.' MTN

Previously:

• More weird ideas from JD Vance about women

• JD Vance's ugly, disrespectful debate challenge

• JD Vance joins JK Rowling in Olympic anti-trans bigotry

• Hillbilly Eulogy: JD Vance's approval rating nosedives

• Russian TV host giddy over Trump's JD Vance pick: 'Trumpier than Trump' (video)