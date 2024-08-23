Arizona paperwork reveals Robert F Kennedy Jr has ended presidential bid

The official announcement is expected later today, but the paperwork is already in—at least in Arizona. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is quitting the U.S. presidential race.

Kennedy, his vice-presidential running mate, Nicole Shanahan, and 11 of his presidential electors issued a voluntary withdrawal, Arizona's Fontes said in a post on X. The Kennedy campaign did not respond to a request for comment. Kennedy, 70, the son of the late Democratic politician and US attorney general Robert F Kennedy and nephew of the late President John F Kennedy, started his presidential campaign as a Democrat, challenging President Joe Biden for the nomination.

If his family and professional credentials briefly animated some excitement among Dems disillusioned by Joe Biden, Kennedy's conspiracy-mongering and weird behavior soon drew more support away from Trump—who he is now expected to endorse in any case.