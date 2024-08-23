Desperate Donald claims he'll be "great for women's reproductive rights"

Trump's Project 2025 spells out his Handmaid's Tale future: halting sales of the abortion pill, reviving the Comstock Act to ban abortion equipment from being sent through the U.S. Postal Service.

In March, NPR reported that Trump would "support a national ban on abortions around 15 weeks of pregnancy."

This kind of talk plays well with deeply religious folk who feel they have a God-given right to force their beliefs down every else's throat, but it's poison to the 63% who think abortion should be legal in all or most cases.



Donald's poll numbers aren't looking so good lately, and he's probably scared of going to prison if he loses. So in desperation, he just announced on Truth Social that "My Administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights."

That's like saying, "Hannibal Lecter is the ideal candidate to head your organ donation center."