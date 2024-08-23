Drunk toddler taken to ER after restaurant served her wine in a juice cup

A toddler was taken to the ER after getting drunk on wine accidentally served to her in a juice cup at dining at Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant in Salinas, California. The two-year-old girl's parents ordered her apple juice which the server apparently poured from a large container that was labeled "apple juice." Thing is, the container was actually filled with cooking wine.

"She was swaying, she was falling over, she was leaning on walls, she couldn't hold her head up, she was slurring her words," said the child's mom, Noemi Valencia.

A test at the ER showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.12%. The family spent the night in the hospital for the girl to sober up and she is reportedly fine.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control stated that it's "aware of the reports and is working with local authorities to investigate."

KSBW spoke to the restaurant manager who "said it was a mistake."

Previously:

• A struggling restaurant was saved by the power of cats

• 'The greatest restaurant in the world' has South Park ownership, cliff divers, and a 600,000-person long wait list

• Food critic: Eminem's 'Mom's Spaghetti' restaurant 'the worst spaghetti that I have ever had in my entire life of eating spaghetti'