Family refuses late French actor's request to kill dog

French actor Alain Delon requested that when he died, his Belgian Shepherd dog Loubo be "euthanized" and buried with him. When he died on Sunday, there was an outcry in France, and the family announced that it would not honor his request.

Euthanization seems to be too kind a word for what this senseless killing would have been.

Delon, an icon of French cinema known for his starring roles in "The Leopard" and "Our Story," died on Sunday. The French actor had clearly expressed his wish to have his beloved Belgian Shepherd dog, Loubo, buried alongside him when he passed. He disclosed the unusual request during an interview with Paris Match magazine in 2018, describing Loubo as his "end-of-life" dog who he loved "like a child." "I've had 50 dogs in my life, but I have a special relationship with this one," Delon told the magazine. "If I die before him, I'll ask the vet to take us away together. He'll put him to sleep in my arms." CNN

The Society for the Protection of Animals was one of the organizations that strenuously criticized Delon's bizarre demand.

CNN.com reports, "Delon's children told CNN affiliate BFMTV on Tuesday that the dog will continue to reside in their father's Douchy residence."

