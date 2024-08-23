From "Iraqi head seeks arms" to "Kids make nutritious snacks": Epic headline fails

I must admit — I'm not 100% sure these were ever actual headlines somewhere. They were collected on this US government website, plainlanguage.gov, so… maybe? But real or not, language fails always make me laugh and these are some pretty funny fails.

Iraqi Head Seeks Arms

Something Went Wrong in Jet Crash, Expert Says

Police Begin Campaign to Run Down Jaywalkers

Enraged Cow Injures Farmer with Ax

Farmer Bill Dies in House

British Left Waffles on Falkland Islands

Teacher Strikes Idle Kids

Miners Refuse to Work after Death

Juvenile Court to Try Shooting Defendant

War Dims Hope for Peace

If Strike Isn't Settled Quickly, It May Last Awhile

Cold Wave Linked to Temperatures

Enfield (London) Couple Slain; Police Suspect Homicide

Red Tape Holds Up New Bridges

Man Struck By Lightning Faces Battery Charge

New Study of Obesity Looks for Larger Test Group

Astronaut Takes Blame for Gas in Spacecraft

Kids Make Nutritious Snacks

Chef Throws His Heart into Helping Feed Needy

Local High School Dropouts Cut in Half

Hospitals are Sued by 7 Foot Doctors

Typhoon Rips Through Cemetery; Hundreds Dead

The mission of plainlanguage.gov is kinda great. They claim:

The Plain Language Action and Information Network (PLAIN) is a community of federal employees dedicated to the idea that citizens deserve clear communication from government. We believe that using plain language saves federal agencies time and money and provides better service to the American public. Plain language makes it easier for the public to read, understand, and use government communications.

I'm not sure if they've made a dent in the absurd language of the bureaucracy, but I commend the effort. Maybe they can get corporate America to sign up for one of their seminars.

