Highlights from Kamala Harris's speech to the DNC

Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for President last night in a speech that was generally well-received but offered no surprises or details not yet given. In brief: I'm a regular middle-class person, Trump is bad, no change in Gaza/Israel policy, Project 2025 also bad. Excepts are embedded below:

General suggestion of aiming for weak Trump supporters on the center-right and creating an air of inevitability: the Graveyard of the Clintons, but the best strategy to run the table. If you're disappointed by the lack of movement on Gaza, remember that even a millimeter would have animated a week of negative commentary in U.S. media. It wasn't going to happen, not last night.

The only line anyone will remember from last night is Elizabeth Warren's show-stealing couch-fucker gag about Vance, the best yet. [twitter].