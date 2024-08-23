How Chase froze $180k and left a tech consultant scrambling

A machine learning engineer and consultant named Jason Liu wrote about how Chase bank froze $180,000 of his money with no warning. He couldn't make payroll, and Chase refused to tell him why it froze the funds. After Liu pushed, Chase said it was going to close his account and mail a cashier's check, which turned out to be a lie. He eventually rented an Airbnb next to a Çhase branch so he could meet with them every day to try to resolve the problem.

From his post:

Chase's demands were absurd: Each branch asked for different paperwork—often the same documents I'd already submitted in San Francisco. The demands kept escalating: they wanted the name, address, and phone number of every single person who had sent me money, including Buy Me a Coffee supporters and GitHub sponsors. The story kept changing every time we communicated. Luckily, I had an EA [executive assistant] who could help me do this. Otherwise, I would have been underwater given the various workshops, speaking engagements, client work, and research I had due in the upcoming months.

Liu said it took "months of back-and-forth" to get his money. This is the kind of experience that makes Bitcoin seem like a good idea because no one can stop you from sending bitcoin from one wallet address to another.

