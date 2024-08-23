MAGA turns on Amy Coney Barrett for siding with liberals on voting rights

MAGA is furious with Amy Coney Barrett for not being blindly obedient to the wishes of Donald Trump. MAGA's best and brightest minds — like Xitter addict catturd2 — expressed their disgust with the Supreme Court Justice for siding with the court's three liberals in a 5-4 ruling that bars Arizona residents from registering to vote if they don't show proof of citizenship.

From Newsweek:

On X, formerly Twitter, Trump supporters were outraged by her decision in the Arizona case.

"What the hell is wrong with Amy Coney Barrett? She voted with the liberals on the court to block a requirement for proof of citizenship in AZ to vote! She's a disaster!" wrote Bill Mitchell, the host of YourVoice America.

The anonymous social media account @catturd2 wrote, "Amy Commie Barrett strikes again."

"Amy Coney Barret again siding with the liberals," another user added. "What a mistake it was to nominate her."