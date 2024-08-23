Senator Warren gets in on the couch jokes

During her speech on Day Four of the DNC, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren counted another witty jab at the weirdos.

I've enjoyed seeing how different politicians make cracks about the couch. Warren's joke is fantastic because it also ties Trump to the weirdness. It is wonderful seeing Republicans try to cast off the jokes, and even better when they claim foul play. Everyone understands that Vance's book did not include the falsified passage, but the barbs are just reminders that people CAN believe outlandishly creepy weird things about him. Trump is an adjudicated rapist.

Sen. @ewarren: Trust Donald Trump and JD Vance to look after your family? Shoot, I wouldn't trust them to move my couch pic.twitter.com/WumkAVOzws — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 22, 2024

