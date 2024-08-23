The 11'8"+8" bridge wins again

After hitting the bridge, a trucker almost backs into an ambulance. Laissez les bons temps rouler!
This trucker does not read the clearance warning or check his mirrors before backing up. I wonder how much the bridge has been credited for in total insurance claims. I also wonder if the massively expensive work that'd need to be done to lower the road could be paid for by insurance companies just wanting this to end.
