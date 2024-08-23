The 11'8"+8" bridge wins again

After hitting the bridge, a trucker almost backs into an ambulance. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

This trucker does not read the clearance warning or check his mirrors before backing up. I wonder how much the bridge has been credited for in total insurance claims. I also wonder if the massively expensive work that'd need to be done to lower the road could be paid for by insurance companies just wanting this to end.

Previously:

• Sad news: truck-eating bridge to be raised this week

• Another victim claimed by 11foot8 + 8 bridge

• Watch how the 11foot8 bridge is being raised by 8 inches

• Just another awesome video about the 11' 8' bridge that peels the tops off trucks

• The 11'8'+8' bridge renovates a camper trailer