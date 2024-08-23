Trump gets curious about cocaine and comedian Theo Von hilariously enlightens him (video)

Comedian Theo Von interviewed Donald Trump this week and, among other things, the two discussed cocaine. The conversation is somehow more absurd than you'd expect. Watch below.

Vonn explains that as much as he enjoyed the effects of cocaine, he stopped using it and sticks to alcohol now.

Trump: "Is cocaine a stronger up?"

Von: "…Cocaine will turn you into a damn owl, homie. You know what I'm saying? You'll be out on your own porch. You'll be your own street lamp."

And here is the full podcast interview:

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)