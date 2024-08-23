Twitter loses World Bank ads over pro-Nazi content placement

The World Bank has stopped all paid advertising on Xitter after its ads appeared alongside racist and pro-Nazi content, according to a CBS News investigation. The ad appeared in the comments section of a racist post from a verified account with over 115,000 followers.

A World Bank spokesperson called the incident "entirely unacceptable" and said the organization was "immediately ceasing all paid marketing on X."

CBS News says it uncovered multiple instances of ads from well-known brands appearing under posts with white nationalist or pro-Nazi content from verified accounts. The investigation identified more than a dozen verified accounts with large followings posting racist material.

The question isn't "What will Elon do about this?" Rather, it's "Who will Elon sue about this?"

