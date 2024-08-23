Where to get free games

The New York Times offers a roundup (apparently not paywalled) of places you can get some free video games, including on consoles.

Whether you own a PlayStation, a smartphone, or a gaming PC, accounts or memberships you probably already have regularly give away full-length games on a monthly or weekly basis. These games offer great opportunities to break out of your comfort zone and try new genres. We've compiled a list of all the titles you can get your hands on right now (or very soon) if you have an active PlayStation Plus, Netflix, or Amazon Prime subscription, or if you've signed up for a free account with Epic Games.

There's an incredible omission in the PC section: they don't know about itch.io, perhaps the best place of them all.

