NASA insists stranded Starliner crew is not "stuck"

As we have covered previously, astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are on day 77 of a planned ten-day mission to the International Space Station. The Starliner launch was given the go-ahead despite a helium leak. The leak was discovered while addressing a different failure that had caused a previous launch to be scrubbed. Starliner experienced thruster issues that caused difficulty docking with the ISS, and several more helium leaks were discovered. As a result, the mission has been extended multiple times while NASA decides if it is safe for them to return via Starliner.

NASA has recently updated the FAQ for the mission, and if their goal was transparency, they failed.

If there's an emergency on the space station, how will Butch and Suni get home? Starliner remains the primary option for Butch and Suni if an emergency occurs and they need to rapidly depart the station. There is no urgent need to bring them home, and NASA is using the extra time to understand the spacecraft's technical issues before deciding on a return plan.

So, they have yet to determine if it is safe for them to return on Starliner, but it is the primary option in an emergency.

Why is the Crew Flight Test staying longer than planned aboard the space station? During Starliner's flight to the space station, some of the spacecraft's thrusters did not perform as expected and several leaks in Starliner's helium system were observed. While the initial mission duration was planned for about a week, there is no rush to bring crew home, so NASA and Boeing are taking additional time to learn about the spacecraft. This is a lesson learned from the space shuttle Columbia accident. [emphasis mine] Our NASA and Boeing teams are poring over data from additional in-space and ground testing and analysis, providing mission managers data to make the best, safest decision on how and when to return crew home.

This seems disingenuous at best. NASA knew the danger of foam strikes from the very first mission. but ignored it, and Columbia was lost. They knew Starliner had a leak and launched anyway, so this is not a great example of a lesson learned. Delaying the crew's return until there is clear data that it is safe is the correct course of action. However, invoking Columbia at this stage, when the launch itself was questionable, is crass and disrespectful to the memory of the crew of Columbia.

Are Butch and Suni stuck on the space station? No, Butch and Suni are safe aboard the space station working alongside the Expedition 71 crew. They also have been actively involved in Starliner testing and technical meetings. Butch and Suni could return home aboard Starliner if an emergency arises. The agency also has other return options available, if needed, for both contingency and normal returning planning.

This is the part that strains credulity. Is the crew technically not "stuck" because they could leave on Starliner? the possibility that they would be unable to maneuver if the thrusters "[do] not perform as expected" again?

Boeing's latest update reads like they are trying to convince themselves that everything is fine.

Boeing remains confident in the Starliner spacecraft and its ability to return safely with crew. We continue to support NASA's requests for additional testing, data, analysis and reviews to affirm the spacecraft's safe undocking and landing capabilities. Our confidence is based on this abundance of valuable testing from Boeing and NASA. The testing has confirmed 27 of 28 RCS thrusters are healthy and back to full operational capability. Starliner's propulsion system also maintains redundancy and the helium levels remain stable. The data also supports root cause assessments for the helium and thruster issues and flight rationale for Starliner and its crew's return to Earth.

Nothing about this mission has been good PR for either NASA or Boeing, but they are making it worse by being so cagy about the situation. NASA will hold a press conference at 1 PM on Saturday, during which they are expected to announce the plan for the return of Starliner.