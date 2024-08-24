Only CNN "undecided voter" to pick Trump turns out to be longtime Trump guy

CNN's panel of "undecided voters" broke overwhelmingly for Kamala Harris after her DNC speech, but one—just one!—said that was his moment to pick Trump. Bryant Rosado:

"She wasn't clear enough on the policies. She did speak a lot of her personal history, on her personal history which was great, but I still don't feel like she's ready. I feel like, more so, she should wait. I don't want to personally vote for someone that is a backup."

Given a performance better than anyone seemed to expect, Rosado's reaction was peculiar enough to result in the scrutiny that was not done by CNN. Turns out he was a Trump guy all along, including promoting fundraisers.

MeidasTouch has uncovered that, despite telling CNN that he was an undecided voter who just decided to vote for Trump, Rosado has a substantial MAGA social media history … Rosado's social media history, reviewed by MeidasTouch, reveals that he has been posting pro-Trump content for years. … On Twitter, Rosado retweeted Trump's mugshot multiple times. The retweet of Donald Trump's post of the mugshot contained a link to Trump's website, which redirected to a fundraising page.

So much for vetting! As an aside, here's something you need to know about polls and the media: we pay for polls so we can can write stories about polls. We're paying for a drumbeat to dance to. This isn't to say polls are unscientific, or false, or misleading: they're generally accurate, even if the content written around marginal noise tends to misrepresent them. It's to remind you that when you're reading about polls, you're watching us hula hoop the ourobouros. Keep an eye out for poll guys boasting about their influence as much as their accuracy. That's when you'll know the rot has reached the root, not that there's anything you can do about it.