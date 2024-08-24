Open source clones of classic video games

Open Source Game Clones lists hundreds of them, from Oolite to Freeciv with many you haven't heard of in-between, categorized and ordered for your entertainment.

This site tries to gather open-source or source-available remakes of great old games in one place. If you think that something is missing from the list – please go to our GitHub repository and create an issue or even a pull request! Since all these projects are open-source you can help them and make this world a better place. Or at least you can play something to appreciate the effort people put in them.