Shopper claims she had Louis Vuitton staff spend hours counting $110k in cash, then left without buying anything

A shopper had staff at the Louis Vuitton store in Chongqing's StarLight Place shopping mall spend hours counting out 600,000 yuan, worth $110k, then left without buying the expensive dresses at hand. She thereby extracted revenge from the luxury brand, known for its signature monogrammed handbags, luggage and other accouterments; a store employee was rude to her during a previous visit.

The woman said she went to the outlet to shop for clothes but had been treated dismissively by the staff there. Apart from ignoring her request for a drink, they also directed her to items from previous seasons instead of showing the latest arrivals. She also accused the staff of rolling their eyes at her and appearing impatient when she asked to see some dresses. The woman added that she was ignored when she tried to call LV's headquarters about the situation after leaving the store. According to Hong Kong news outlet South China Morning Post (SCMP), the woman bore the grudge for two months before cooking up the payback scheme and returning to the outlet with a bag of cash.

She wrote on Xiaohongshu: "After they finished counting it, I just took away my money and left. How is it possible for me to buy their products to improve their work performance?"

I am skeptical. LVMH isn't saying anything and the only source is the lady's twitterings. Nonetheless, The New York Times should bring back that fantastic "professional actors reenact real-life events" series (chicken, photocopier) so Michelle Yeoh can do this one.

