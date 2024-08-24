The Houthis are selling machine guns on Twitter. They even have blue checks.

That Twitter is where you buy guns now is one of the funniest things about the Musk era there, but there's something even funnier about the press only waking up to it because the Houthis are getting in on the action. The listings are in Arabic and solicit local customers in Yemen: "Premium craftsmanship and top-notch warranty," says one advertisement. "The Yemeni-modified AK is your best choice."

"It is inconceivable that they [the weapons dealers] are not operating on the Houthis' behalf," said the former British Ambassador to Yemen, Edmund Fitton-Brown, who now works for the Counter Extremism Project. "Purely private dealers who tried to profit from supplying, [for example] the government of Yemen, would be quickly shut down." An investigation by The Times newspaper found that several of the Yemeni accounts bore the blue tick of verification. Both The Times and the BBC have approached X for comment, but have not so far received any response.

AKs are widely and legally available in the U.S. and you can even make your own. But those, of course, are not Yemeni-modified and therefore not your best choice.