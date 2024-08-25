The TREBLAB earbuds won't ever fall off mid-workout, now $34.99!

TL;DR: The TREBLAB X3 Pro earbuds won't fall off mid-workout and offer punchy audio for only $34.99 (reg. $99.97) — 64% off!

Aside from forgetting your Owala bottle or pre-workout protein bar, there's one thing that seriously dampens any workout: having your earbuds fall out while hitting the running trails or crunching gym iron!

No one wants to hear the dude on the lifting platform next to you groan weirdly or do bicep curls listening to their gym's cringe playlist. Luckily, we've got a pair of earbuds that fit the bill. Meet the TREBLAB X3 Pro, wireless earbuds that loop around your ear for extra security while you amp your heart rate. Now, they're 64% off and priced at $34.99 (reg. $99.97).

Designed for comfort and durability

Blast The Rolling Stones, Chappell Roan, or Kendrick Lamar during your daily lift sessions or runs and enjoy the TREBLAB's up to 9 hours of battery life, clear audio and rich bass, and 14.2mm dynamic drivers.

Worried about these earbuds getting damaged from your daily sweat? Don't worry — they have an IPX5 water-resistance rating to withstand all the sweat from your HIIT exercise and inclement weather, like rain, when you're running or hiking outdoors!

If your phone's battery takes a hit while you're pumping iron (no one likes getting a low battery notification), the good news is that the TREBLAB case doubles as a Type-C power bank that can juice up your phone up to five times. Oh, and we can't forget to mention that their case offers 15 full power-ups for your earbuds.

Unfortunately, work can get in the way of our workouts, so if you need to take a call while you're out, these wireless earbuds have noise-canceling, so you can truly focus on what your manager is saying. You can adjust the volume with the TREBLAB's on-ear controls, and the four built-in mics ensure you sound extra clear on Zooms or phone calls.

The TREBLAB X3 Pro wireless earbuds are about to become your new favorite gym accessory — and they're just $34.99!

