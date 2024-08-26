"A dream in the making" Ikea to sell used furniture online

Someone at Ikea thinks an online used furniture outlet is a huge deal.

Want to get rid of your Grönkulla? Do you need a matching Flärdfull, but they've been discontinued for years and replaced with a Mjorniastar? Ikea may soon have your back. Their online used furniture portal is being tested in Madrid and Oslo.

"This has been a dream in the making for a while," Brodin told the Financial Times. "We are in a place in Ikea where we can do more advanced and cool stuff. There is an incredible confidence in the company evolving on digital."

The new marketplace is part of a transformation at Ikea over the past few years as it moves from being an out-of-town retailer where customers have to pick up and build their own furniture to a business offering online sales, city-center stores, and services such as assembly.

Ikea has had a small offering under which it buys used furniture from customers and resells it in store. But the new platform is more ambitious, aiming to tackle the secondhand market for customers selling directly to each other—an area where Brodin estimates Ikea has a higher market share than in new furniture sales.