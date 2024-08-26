Amazing timelapse of the northern lights as seen from the ISS

Matthew Dominick is a former test pilot, NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission commander, and a fantastic "amateur" astrophotographer. This gorgeous time-lapse captures a stunning aurora, the setting moon, and a brilliant sunrise.

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, commander of the SpaceX Crew-8 mission, shared a new timelapse of photos taken of Earth just before sunrise. This nighttime view includes auroras dancing through Earth's atmosphere, glittering stars, passing satellites and a brief meteor streak.

The timelapse was taken from inside of the Cupola module of the orbiting lab, with the robotic Canadarm2 seen in the foreground of the video. Dominick shared the new time-lapse in a post on X (formally Twitter) on July 21.

"If you watch carefully, part way through you can see a meteor streak towards Earth," Dominick wrote in the post.