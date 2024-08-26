Conviction for cop who threw smoke bomb at other cops on Jan 6

Justin Lee was a police officer in Montgomery County, Maryland, when he joined the rest of the MAGA mob on Jan 6, 2021 and rioted on Capitol Hill. He threw a smoke bomb at the cops defending it, and now U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden is getting ready to throw him in jail.

Lee, who remains free until his sentencing, didn't show any obvious reaction as the judge read aloud his verdict. His attorney declined to comment after the hearing. After Lee's arrest last October, the police department said it had suspended him without pay. Department spokesperson Shiera Goff said police officials will be "moving ahead with termination procedures" now that Lee has been convicted.

Note the implication that he would have gotten to remain a cop had he not been convicted, despite there being no question at all about his activities that day, only whether he was criminally culpable for them: "Lee tossed the smoke bomb and three other 'rock-like objects' at officers guarding the tunnel. … Lee later joined other rioters in 'spotlighting' officers inside the tunnel with a flashlight."

Lee—who was not taken off the beat until he shot dead a suspect in 2023— was convicted of two felonies: interfering with police and impeding officers. He was also convicted on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing. He was acquitted, though, on two misdemeanor charges of "engaging in physical violence." The AP reports that "McFadden ruled that prosecutors didn't present sufficient evidence that Lee committed an act of physical violence."