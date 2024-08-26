Give your PC a hardware makeover with this Windows 11 Pro license

TL;DR: Microsoft's most up-to-date OS, Windows 11 Pro, is its most gamer-friendly edition. It's now on sale for only $19.97 (reg. $199) through September 1!

What's the one thing that keeps you going after long days of Zoom calls or crunching numbers at your day job? No, it's not your mid-day latte (though it does taste exceptional!), but it's swapping your work laptop for your gaming PC to kick back and relax after a long, hard day.

Windows 11 Pro has a plethora of features for gaming and work. Microsoft's latest OS includes lifetime access.

Features designed for gaming and work

Gamers, pay attention! Windows 11 Pro has a plethora of features, but the most exciting one is DirectX 12 Ultimate. This addition can boost gaming graphics and maximize your PC's hardware, making any gaming experience more immersive, whether you're role-playing in the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout 4 or playing the Elden Ring.

If you also use your gaming PC for work or other projects, you'll love Windows 11 Pro's productivity tools. Snap layouts, multiple desktops, and easy redocking help you organize your PC for research or data analysis, while its enhanced voice-typing will ensure what you dictate from speech to text will be accurate.

It even comes with an AI-powered assistant, Copilot, which is powered by GPT-4 Turbo. Copilot can help you write work proposals, answer your questions, generate images and code, and help you change settings!

Concerned about safety? Windows 11 Pro is outfitted with plenty of security measures, including TPM 2.0, Smart App Control, biometrics login, and additional authentication and antivirus defenses so that your PC and personal data are protected from cyber threats.

Windows 11 Pro includes a lifetime license.

