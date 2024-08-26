Martin Shkreli ordered to surrender copies of Wu-Tang album

Martin Shkreli paid a reported $2m for the only copy of the Wu-Tang Clan album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, a beautiful artifact that he thereby agreed to make no copies, broadcasts or public performances of. He being a notorious fraud and drug price-hiker, though, these things were allegedly done anyway and consequences have resulted. The latest: he must surrender any copies he has in his possession, by court order.

… the Court issued a preliminary injunction as to Defendant Shkreli: (1) enjoining him from possessing, using, disseminating, or selling any interests in the Album, including its data and files, or in any way causing further damage to Plaintiff respecting the Album through this conduct; (2) ordering him to provide an inventory and accounting of the copies of the Album that he has retained and the individuals to whom he has distributed the data and files, and any attendant revenue; and (3) ordering him to turn over to his counsel all recordings of the Album's contents that Defendant possesses or controls. Written order to follow. In addition, the following deadlines were set: (1) by August 30, 2024, Defendant to file (A) affidavit from Defendant, under penalty of perjury, attesting that he has turned over all of his copies, in any form, of the Album or its contents to defense counsel, and no longer possesses any copies, in any form, of the Album or its contents, and (B) letter confirming that defense counsel has possession of said copies and contents; and (2) by September 30, 2024, Defendant to file an accounting, in the form of an affidavit by him, under penalty of perjury, identifying (A) all known copies, in any form, of the Album or its contents, (B) whether those copies were distributed, and if so, when, to whom, and how, and (C) the amounts, source, date, and nature of any proceeds, revenues, profits, or other financial benefits made by Defendant from his distribution or playing of the Album or its contents.

As for the original pressing itself, Shkreli forfeited it to Uncle Sam to pay off debts. It was subsequently auctioned off for $4m to that end, to the company now suing him over the leak. The album itself is of questionable provenance: Method Man complained that the recording was put together by RZA without significant participation by others in the collective and said "Fuck that album. … Give it to the people, if they want to hear the shit, let them have it."

