Meet Blueberry, the interior decorating Golden Retriever

The next time I need help reimagining my indoor space, I know who to call—a cute and clever golden retriever dog named Blueberry, who his humans describe as a "5-year-old golden retriever, interior decorator, master pointer."

Blueberry has an eye for this sort of thing, as evidenced by this video, captured by his humans and uploaded on their social media accounts. Blueberry's humans explain that before discovering his talents, they "were wondering how the chairs kept moving around the house!"

In the video, we see Blueberry carefully rearranging furniture to make sure the vibe of the house is both inviting and aesthetically pleasing. Blueberry's sibling, Bella, is also there to supervise all of the challenging creative work. I think Blueberry and Bella have done a terrific job – and folks on social media agree. They said:

Leave them alone they are interior decorators He felt your Feng's shui was off. The chair is better in the foyer haha He's pushing it like he's about to give out snacks on the flight He has a point, that corner does need something. It's giving extreme makeover home edition He's got a degree in interior design How much does this moving service cost?

Personally, I can't wait to see Blueberry's next vision come to life!

Previously:

• Another collection of Golden Retrievers acting goofy

• Golden Retriever uses talking buttons to instruct his human

• Golden retriever politely waits in line at coffee truck, then orders himself a pup cup (video)

• Golden retriever goes from 'ick!' to best buddies with sick kitten in day-to-day clip (video)