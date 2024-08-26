New minor league bat dog gets zoomies, poops on field

Layla, the 13-year-old bat dog for the Clearwater Threshers, a minor league affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, is retiring. Her replacement is her little sister, Lucy May.

Lucy May took the field as scheduled but got a little overexcited. She proceeded to run past the bat, stop by the visiting team's dugout, race joyously around the infield, and then have a nice poop. The crowd, predictably, went wild. On her second attempt, she visited the mound, where the stone-faced pitcher rudely refused to give her the ball.

It's OK, Lucy May! It's your first day. Still 13/10 and a good girl.

According to the team's Instagram account, Lucy May's job is safe:

Lucy May is only 10 months old! She jumped into training when Layla had to step down, and even though she doesn't have it quite right, she is 1000% KEEPING her job! She's over 6 years younger than Layla was when she started, so she's still learning.

Previously: Finn the Bat Dog is retiring from minor league baseball