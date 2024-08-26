Organic food myths busted: Why you might be wasting money on "healthier" options

"Any consumers who buy organic food because they believe that it contains more healthful nutrients than conventional food are wasting their money." says Joseph D. Rosen, emeritus professor of food toxicology at Rutgers. This quote appears in a "mythbusting" article about organic foods by Christie Wilcox, a postdoctoral researcher in cellular and molecular biology at the University of Hawaii, published in Scientific American.

Wilcox busts four myths in her piece:

Myth #1: Organic Farms Don't Use Pesticides

Wilcox points out that organic farms frequently use pesticides, sometimes in higher amounts than conventional ones, and may also pose risks like higher pathogen levels from manure use, making it crucial to know your food's source.

Myth #2: Organic Foods are Healthier

Wilcox notes that studies show no significant nutritional difference between organic and conventional foods, and blind taste tests reveal most people can't tell them apart.

Myth #3: Organic Farming Is Better For The Environment

Despite using fewer synthetic pesticides, Wilcox argues that organic farming can still be ecologically damaging and less efficient, potentially causing more harm than conventional methods if widely adopted.

Myth #4: It's All or None

Wilcox suggests that instead of choosing sides, we should combine the best of organic and conventional farming, using technologies like GMOs to create a more sustainable agricultural future.

Previously:

• A nutritionist explains when and why she buys 'organic' fruits and veg

• Is organic food a scam?

• The unspeakable horror of Organic Smiles Cereal

• Correlation between autism diagnosis and organic food sales