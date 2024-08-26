Telegram CEO arrested in France

Pavel Durov, the CEO of private messaging app Telegram, was arrested in France this weekend and charged under various spectacular crimes—terrorism, pedophilia, fraud, etc.—on the rationale that the company's failure to police and moderate users amounts to complicity in crimes involving use of the platform.

Durov was travelling aboard his private jet, TF1 said on its website, adding he had been targeted by an arrest warrant in France as part of a preliminary police investigation. TF1 and BFM both said the investigation was focused on a lack of moderators on Telegram, and that police considered that this situation allowed criminal activity to go on undeterred on the messaging app.

Transiting through France seems to have been an error on his part, given the existence of an arrest warrant there.

Reportage so far is not great: not much context about Telegram that would allow readers to evaluate its claim to be a common carrier (it is widely used by Western politicians and journalists, for example, as well as criminals) or why Durov is a more likely target than others in his position. A specific flaw with coverage is Telegram being described as "encrypted," when in fact it is not accessibly so in the end-to-end sense that political debates over encryption usually concern. Matthew Green: