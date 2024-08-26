Trump glitches again — this time slurring and stopping mid-sentence in Truth Social post

Donald Trump, who can no longer mask his cognitive decline, slurred and then glitched out once again, this time in a post.

Usually, the discombobulated candidate, approaching 80 years old, slips up while speaking, forgetting where he is, imagining Hannibal the Cannibal to be a real person, and blanking out on the names of everyone from JD Vance to his doctor to even his own wife (see him in action in the videos below).

But in the latest example of his deteriorating ability to communicate, Trump goofed while rage-typing on Truth Social Sunday morning, slurring the word "powerful" before trailing off mid-sentence.

"These are great patriots who work their hearts out to have a Strong and Powerfulnnz Border," he scrawled, "only to be harassed by Border Czar Kamala Harris, who wants the"… The message stopped there. What it is that the frozen Trump wanted to say about Harris remains a mystery, most likely even to him.

In the end, someone in the Trump campaign took pity on the bumbling conman and stepped in to delete his nutty post — but of course nothing on the Internet is ever truly deleted. (See below, reposted by Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma).

Is Donald Trump stroking out?

He just stopped mid-sentence. pic.twitter.com/hgKdWue0UM — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) August 25, 2024

