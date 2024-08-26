WhistlinDiesel: "Cybertruck frames are snapping in half"

YouTuber WhistlinDiesel shows his Cubertruck snap and shares some stories and photos from others who have suffered similar critical failures.

This YouTuber shoves the problem in Tesla's face. Demonstrating that the testing he put his Cybertruck through should not have resulted in such a dangerous and critical fail, WhistlinDiesel also shows off the build quality of his other truck. As ann Angeleno, I was super entertained by the video's sponsor and his cameos. Los Angeles personal injury lawyer billboard wars escalate!

