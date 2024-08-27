2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine approved. Now go get it!

FDA officials say to get vaccinated whenever possible; timing the COVID shot for a seasonal swing isn't nearly as important as just being vaccinated.

With only 22.5% of adults and 14% of children having received the 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine, it is no surprise we're seeing a summer surge of COVID-19. About half the people I've spoken to in the last week or two here in Los Angeles have COVID. Waste water monitoring shows the spike leveling off in Oregon. I've already had a friend bail on their "burn" and come home, as it was just too unpleasant to be sick on the Playa. Getting vaccinated reduces the likelihood and severity of symptoms.

For those who are already certain they'll get a COVID-19 vaccine this year and are only deciding on when exactly to get it, the officials offered some things to consider. First, the CDC recommends that Americans get their 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccines sometime in September or October, with the idea of boosting protection against the winter wave (not necessarily the summer wave). Deciding whether to go within that window or later, Marks leaned on the earlier side, though he considered it a personal choice. "We're talking about a vaccine that is covering a virus that is continuing to evolve. And it is likely that what is going to be there in four or five months from now will further evolve from where it is now," Marks said. "Now, getting vaccinated a little later probably will help protect against it then, too. But getting vaccinated now probably gives you the maximum amount of protection against what is currently circulating, and that will last for several months at least." "I can tell you," he concluded, "I already have my appointment." ArsTechnica

