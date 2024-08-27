Boeing plane tire explodes in Atlanta, instantly killing 2 Delta workers and seriously injuring a 3rd

A Boeing 757 plane tire exploded at Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this morning, killing two workers and seriously injuring a third.

The accident occurred around 5:00am in a maintenance area of the airport, when workers were removing a tire from the 31-year-old plane. One of the victims who died was a Delta employee, while the other was a contractor. The person who was injured also works for Delta.

"The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning," said a statement put out by Delta. "We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time."

From WSBTV:

Details on what led up to the explosion have not been released. None of the victims have been identified. According to flight information associated with the plane's tail number, the aircraft arrived in Atlanta from Las Vegas on Sunday night. Airport officials have confirmed that there is no impact to airport operations because of this incident.

