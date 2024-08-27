Donald Trump stars in new ad as the "Malignant Narcissist" applying for a job (video)

Everyone knows that Donald Trump is a narcissist, but a new Meidas Touch ad says no, it's actually much worse than that. The convicted conman is actually suffering from malignant narcissism — a "severe personality disorder that pairs the self-absorbed behavior of narcissists with the unfeeling manipulation of sociopaths." (See video below.)

And yet the unwell man is applying for one of the the most important jobs in the world.

"Is someone you're thinking of hiring promising things that sound too good to be true?" asks a narrator straight from a 1960s public service announcement over clips of an ailing Trump. "Do their facts and figures not add up? Does the candidate seem self-absorbed?"

"In all likelihood, you've encountered the malignant narcissist," the narrator continues, explaining that unlike your run-of-the-mill narcissist, the malignant sort "is driven by a desire to dominate for personal gain."

Fortunately, you can spot one of these sociopaths from afar if you can recognize the red flags, which the ad describes using footage of Trump, along with these descriptors:

• Delusions of grandeur

• Regarding other people as tools for personal gain

• Lacking empathy — even for children

• Excessive use of superlatives

"If the candidate you're interviewing exhibits some or all of these red flags, trust your instincts and show them the door!" the narrator warns. In other words, tell them, You're fired!

In conclusion, "Stay vigilant. Look for the red flags. Trump is not okay. And he's only getting worse." (See video below.)

📺 NEW MEIDAS SHORT



Trump is not okay. Stay vigilant. Look for the RED FLAGS! 🚩 🚩 pic.twitter.com/OnfrfzzY0B — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 27, 2024

Previously: Grandiose narcissists reject experts, study finds

