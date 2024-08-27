Incredible sight as seven suns mysteriously appear over China (video)

The below video has gone viral in China for obvious reasons. The clip was recorded by one Ms. Wang who observed the incredible phenomenon from her hospital bed.

Many dismiss the spectacle as an optical illusion caused by the light refracting through Ms. Wang's 11th floor window, especially given nobody else in the city with its population of 16 million saw it.

A much more satisfying explanation is one provided by a commenter online and shared by MSN: "The Cosmic Bureau has fixed the issue, and those responsible have been reprimanded."

(via Coast to Coast)

