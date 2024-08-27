It's time to upgrade your wired headphones to the Beats Solo 4!

TL;DR: Want a pair of Beats headphones? This open-box edition of the Beats Solo 4 headphones is now half off!

Sure, your wired earbuds or headphones get you through the day just fine, helping you focus on work listening to John Summit or Pearl Jam. But it's 2024, and you deserve audio accessories that make it feel like you're enjoying a personal concert, like these Beats Solo 4 headphones.

If you want an audio upgrade, the Beats Solo 4 headphones offer wireless and corded connectivity with iPhone and Android, ultra-plush ear cushions, and up to 50 hours of listening time on one charge. They're usually $199, but you can now get an open-box pair — aka, practically brand-new — for $129.99!

You can't beat their sound

Whether you're wearing the Beats Solo 4 headphones to the gym, while walking to Trader Joe's, or during the workday, you can listen to your tunes the way they were meant to be heard.

Their custom 40mm transducers are designed to offer exceptional clarity and sound range, so Mick Jagger's crooning sounds so realistic you might feel like you're listening to him live. You'll always get a concert-like listening experience thanks to their Personalized Spatial Audio, which uses dynamic head tracking to surround you with immersive sound in whatever direction you face!

If you're wearing them at the office, you'll love that the Beats Solo 4 headphones offer up to 50 hours of listening time on a single charge. Pair them with your smartphone or laptop's Bluetooth (or use the USB-C or 3.5mm cords for a wired vibe) to listen to your Spotify Daylist or SoundCloud remixes.

You won't ever get fatigued from wearing these babies, either. They weigh only 217 grams and are designed with a flex-grip headband, adjustable sliders, and ergonomically angled UltraPlush ear cushions for all-day comfort as you rock out.

An open-box item that's new-to-you

Remember these Beats headphones' original price tag? Here's why they're discounted so heavily: they're open-box items! They may have been excess store inventory, a customer return, or another form of customer contact, but that just means you get to save big. These have been verified to be in new condition and arrive in clean packaging with a one-year warranty.

Listen to your music the way it was intended with an open-box pair of Beats Solo 4 headphones for $129.99!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

