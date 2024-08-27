Japan's smallest hotel room: A cramped stay for two

A double room at Hotel Accela in Tokyo's Minamisenju neighborhood is just 5,200 yen (approximately US$36) a night. It features air conditioning, free Wifi, air conditioning, a large public bath, coin laundry, coin showers, vending machines, toilets with washlets, a free natural water server, and free breakfast coffee. The only downside is how tiny it is.

A reporter from SoraNews24 spent the night with a friend and found the room to be a bit too cozy. Take a look at the photos and see what you think.

He wrote, "It's certainly one of the smallest hotel rooms you'll find in Tokyo, especially when you book a stay for two. What it lacks in space it makes up for in views, though, making it a very reasonable deal for lovers…and those wanting to test the bounds of their friendship."

Watch a video of another person who stayed there, solo this time.

