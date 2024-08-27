Lucid Air: now with electroshock handles and pepper spray cannon

Reminiscent of the Titanic's press release, US Armor Group announced an "indestructible" armored version of Lucid's Air Sapphire EV with "impenetrable" internet/WIFI.

The US Armor Group modifies Lucid's luxury EV sedan into a battle jitney. Obviously, there is armor, but you can also add gun ports, poison gas detection, bad guy zappers, and pepper spray sprayers. Aside from the Pope perhaps upgrading the Pope Mobile, who is buying these to drive around, and where do they live? Crime is down, and I want my car to be lighter. Adding all this shit to an EV is going to have you living at the charging station.

US Armor Group added an impenetrable internet/WiFi security package to safeguard all sensitive data from hackers, as well as scanners that gather intelligence from over a million sources, including local Police and Fire stations, to stay aware of any potential threats on the road. The security specialist has also added a one-touch outreach feature that instantly connects them with US Armor Group for assistance using an integrated communication system. In addition to ballistic glass and a bolstered exterior, US Armor Group says it can add several custom countermeasures to ensure the safety of its customers, including electric-shock door handles, pepper spray dispensers, concealed gun ports, and poison gas protection/detection. It can also add upgraded armor to stop high-powered rifles, grenades, and explosive devices. Electrek

Once someone brags about their internet/WIFI security, you can be sure there is a 14-year-old with a Flipper who can take remote control of the car and pepper spray them in the face.

