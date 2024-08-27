More of JD Vance denigrating childless women (audio)

Adjudicated rapist, Donald Trump's misogynist, running mate JD Vance seems to have an endless supply of nasty things he has said about people who do not have children.

It makes zero sense that "worst Vice Presidential running mate choice in history" JD Vance continues down his path of denigrating people, especially women, who do not have children. Is there a group of voters we are not seeing represented in any media source who are cheering him on? I am ready for Trump to try and swap in RFK Jr and kick Vance to the curb.

Unearthed audio: JD Vance says teachers who do not have biological children "disorient and really disturb" him: "She should have some of her own [children]" pic.twitter.com/Rqx2PLfjT5 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 27, 2024

Previously: Some of the witless things JD Vance said yesterday