Newfoundland's "Mrs. Roper Pub Crawl" a very good time

Twillingate, Newfoundland Organizers is the latest town to put on a raucous "Mrs. Roper Pub Crawl."

Over 100 people participated in a celebration of Helen Roper, of "Three's Company" and "The Ropers" fame. Helen and Stanley Roper were an incredible couple who were early examples of living their best lives, and folks find these events very liberating. The event is growing faster than the organizers know what to do. "Oh, Stanley!"

